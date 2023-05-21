Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 11-year-old boy

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a "critical missing" 11-year-old boy named Julian Mason.

Julian Mason was last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of W. Washington Street, Milwaukee Police said.

Mason is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and 180 pounds, according to police. He has brown eyes, and brown straight, medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a Milwaukee Bucks T-shirt, neon yellow athletic shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 7 a.m. to midnight and the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 from midnight to 7 a.m.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police asking for help locating critical missing boy, 11