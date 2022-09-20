Milwaukee Police asks for public's help in locating a 'critical missing' disabled man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing disabled man. Daveon Archibold, 23, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of North 79th Street, according to Milwaukee Police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a "critical missing" disabled man.

Daveon Archibold, 23, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of North 79th Street, according to Milwaukee Police.

Archibold is described as 6 feet tall and 130 pounds, with a thin build, police said. He has brown eyes, and a black afro with sideburns, a mustache and a beard.

Archibold was last seen wearing a white tank top and green camouflage-print pajama pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police ask for help locating 'critical missing' disabled man