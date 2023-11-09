Milwaukee Police ceremony honors offers
The Milwaukee Police Department honored dozens of officers for their work to protect the community with its Merit Awards ceremony on Wednesday.
The Milwaukee Police Department honored dozens of officers for their work to protect the community with its Merit Awards ceremony on Wednesday.
Viewers called out officiating issues on both sides in real time.
The Clippers were outscored by 15 points with Harden on the floor.
Bob Iger said Wednesday that Disney "would like to stay" in India and is considering its options in the world's most populous country even as its crown jewel streamer Hotstar struggles to contain subscribers loss. Hotstar lost 2.8 million subscribers in the quarter ending September, widening its overall loss to about 23 million in a year. Hotstar now has 37.6 million subscribers.
The third Republican debate of the 2024 cycle will take place Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates will take the stage hoping to put some sort of dent in the former president’s seemingly insurmountable lead in the race.
Herro hopped to the locker room on one foot.
Disney CEO Bob Iger is more bullish than ever on ESPN's direct-to-consumer transition.
The U.K.'s newly empowered Internet content regulator has published the first set of draft Codes of Practice under the Online Safety Act (OSA) which became law late last month. More codes will follow but this first set -- which is focused on how user-to-user (U2U) services will be expected to respond to different types of illegal content -- offers a steer on how Ofcom is minded to shape and enforce the U.K.'s sweeping new Internet rulebook in a key area. Ofcom says its first priority as the "online safety regulator" will be protecting children.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the news of Matt Ulrich's death on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
Lyft is introducing a "more affordable sort of higher-end ride" in an attempt to offer ride-hail products that customers actually want, CEO David Risher said Wednesday during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The move comes after Lyft has been successful, by some metrics, in regaining market share from Uber by slashing its ride-hail fares. In Q3, Lyft reported 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter, and increased gross bookings of around $3.6 million.
Saddle up, it's time for the 57th Country Music Association Awards.
If Jake Paul really wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, he took a step in the right direction Wednesday.
Lyft’s strategy of slashing ride-hail fares to compete with Uber has resulted in slow and steady gains for the company, but competition remains fierce. According to Lyft’s third-quarter earnings, reported Wednesday, Lyft’s active ridership numbers have increased sequentially quarter-over-quarter this year. In the three months ending September 30, Lyft recorded 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter and 19.6 million in the first.
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
A personal loan and credit card are two common ways to borrow money. Find out how each type of debt affects you.
On Wednesday, the NFL told all 32 teams that draft-eligible players may be invited to three specific All-Star games.
Microsoft reportedly plans to bring Copilot, its generative-AI-powered personal assistant, to late adopters. It would include “roughly the same” Copilot button and sidebar experience from Windows 11.
Gasoline demand in the US is expected to fall next year to the lowest level since 2004.
Spotify is now offering free audiobook streaming to Premium users in the US. This feature was previously only available to users in the UK and Australia.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
Prime member will get a heavily discounted subscription to access One Medical's 24/7 virtual care and in-person primary care.