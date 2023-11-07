Milwaukee police chase; officer injured, postal worker robbed

MILWAUKEE - A police officer was hurt in a car chase in Milwaukee. The suspect's car also crashed. FOX6 has learned federal investigators were searching for suspects in the robbery of a mail carrier in Milwaukee before the chase and crash.

"A postal worker was robbed down the street and the car went down your block," a Milwaukee investigator could be heard telling a homeowner near the alleged Monday robbery in the vicinity of Oklahoma and 47th on the city's south side. FOX6 News exclusively obtained doorbell video showing investigators knocking on doors.

In a later canvassing effort, federal agents with the United States Postal Inspection Service can be heard on a doorbell camera telling a homeowner: "We had a mail carrier get robbed just down the street."

The Milwaukee investigators on Monday, Nov. 6 were looking to find surveillance video. One clip recorded just after 11a.m., and shared with FOX6, shows a black car drive up the road on Milwaukee's south side – near Oklahoma Avenue, stop, then drive quickly up and down the road. That car featured a donut on the driver's side rear wheel.

Three hours later, Milwaukee police were chasing a black Honda Accord on the city's north side, which had a donut on the driver's side rear wheel.

"I do not know how many cop cars were chasing them, I know it was a lot," said Asonnie Spadez, a witness.

The car did crash near 30th and Cherry.

"The police did end up arresting them. Because they did try to run. I know three of them got out, but I don’t know if there’s another one. Everything happened so fast," Spadez said.

In an alley a half-block away, a police officer was injured. FOX6's cameras spotted a damaged utility pole, and a We Energies worker inspecting it. Witnesses described an ambulance taking the officer away.

Audio from the paramedics confirmed what the witnesses said: an officer was hurt. "We have a 51-year-old law enforcement member who was involved in a police chase. He crashed into a light pole," one paramedic is heard saying.

Damaged utility pole

Milwaukee police did not respond to FOX6's inquiry into the status of the injured office, nor did MPD confirm how many people they arrested.

