Milwaukee police chase; officer injured, postal worker robbed

Jason Calvi
·2 min read
MILWAUKEE - A police officer was hurt in a car chase in Milwaukee. The suspect's car also crashed. FOX6 has learned federal investigators were searching for suspects in the robbery of a mail carrier in Milwaukee before the chase and crash.

"A postal worker was robbed down the street and the car went down your block," a Milwaukee investigator could be heard telling a homeowner near the alleged Monday robbery in the vicinity of Oklahoma and 47th on the city's south side. FOX6 News exclusively obtained doorbell video showing investigators knocking on doors.

In a later canvassing effort, federal agents with the United States Postal Inspection Service can be heard on a doorbell camera telling a homeowner: "We had a mail carrier get robbed just down the street."

The Milwaukee investigators on Monday, Nov. 6 were looking to find surveillance video. One clip recorded just after 11a.m., and shared with FOX6, shows a black car drive up the road on Milwaukee's south side – near Oklahoma Avenue, stop, then drive quickly up and down the road. That car featured a donut on the driver's side rear wheel.

Three hours later, Milwaukee police were chasing a black Honda Accord on the city's north side, which had a donut on the driver's side rear wheel.

"I do not know how many cop cars were chasing them, I know it was a lot," said Asonnie Spadez, a witness.

The car did crash near 30th and Cherry.

"The police did end up arresting them. Because they did try to run. I know three of them got out, but I don’t know if there’s another one. Everything happened so fast," Spadez said.

In an alley a half-block away, a police officer was injured. FOX6's cameras spotted a damaged utility pole, and a We Energies worker inspecting it. Witnesses described an ambulance taking the officer away.

Audio from the paramedics confirmed what the witnesses said: an officer was hurt. "We have a 51-year-old law enforcement member who was involved in a police chase. He crashed into a light pole," one paramedic is heard saying.

<div>Damaged utility pole</div>
Milwaukee police did not respond to FOX6's inquiry into the status of the injured office, nor did MPD confirm how many people they arrested.

