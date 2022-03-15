Milwaukee police take into custody suspect in shooting of off-duty detective in Third Ward

Milwaukee police have closed off parts of North 9th Street, near Locust Street, Tuesday afternoon as officers close in on a suspect in one of the nearby houses.

The department urged members of the public to stay away from the 2900 block of N. 9th St. at about 3 p.m. because of a "tactical situation," according to a news release.

Police were searching for Keasean J. Ellis-Brown, 19, the suspect in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward in January, according to a law enforcement source who was not authorized to speak about the situation publicly.

The department's Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Crisis Negotiators Unit was on scene, and the area is closed to cars and pedestrian traffic.

Ellis-Brown was charged in January with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He has been at large since then and the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Ellis-Brown is accused of shooting Andrew Wilkiewicz, an off-duty detective who intervened in a carjacking attempt near Shake Shack in the Third Ward.

Timonte L. Karroll-Robinson and Dionta'e L. Hayes also are charged in connection with that incident and were quickly taken into custody in January.

