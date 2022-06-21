Milwaukee police need help finding 'critically missing' 21-year-old man

Carson J. Fritz was last seen Monday afternoon on Milwaukee's west side.

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a "critically missing" man last seen on Milwaukee's west side near West Allis.

Carson J. Fritz, 21, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 63rd Street, after leaving his residence on foot.

Fritz is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 155 pounds. Police describe him as having a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue welding pants and an unknown colored T-shirt.

A person is considered "critically missing" if they meet any of the following criteria:

Has a physical, mental or cognitive disability (dementia, Alzheimer’s), drug dependency or another condition that is dangerous to themselves or others.

Has a health condition that requires life-saving medication and does not have that medication available.

Is missing in a disaster, such as a tornado or fire, but is not confirmed to be dead.

Is age 11 or younger.

Is under age 18 and has their own child in their custody.

Is suicidal.

Is a military veteran.

Police have reasonable suspicion the disappearance is not voluntary and/or the person is the victim of foul play.

Anyone with information on Fritz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.

