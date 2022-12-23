The Milwaukee Police Department say the critically missing 21-year-old woman has been found safe.

Shaisis Morris was last seen on Milwaukee's south side.

Milwaukee police reported her safe at 9:44 p.m. after sending out a critically missing alert at 8:31 p.m.

"Critically missing" is a designation the police department gives for people who are especially vulnerable.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe, Milwaukee police say