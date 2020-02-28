Milwaukee police identify the 5 victims of Molson Coors shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday identified the five victims of the Molson Coors shooting as well as the gunman, who took his own life.

The victims, all of whom lived in Wisconsin, are:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33 of Milwaukee

Gennady Levshetz, 61, of Mequon

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee

Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield

Dale Hudson, 50, of Waukesha

They were power house operators, machinists and electricians, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

Police identified the shooter as Anthony N. Ferrill, 51, who had worked as an electrician for more than 20 years, about 17 of them at Molson Coors.

Hudson was known by coworkers as "Huddy," a co-worker who asked not to be identified told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"He was a great electrician. He taught me so much," the co-worker said, adding Hudson frequently picked up lunches and dinners for apprentices who earned less.

"He was a hunter, a fisherman. He had a wife and a couple of kids. There was nothing Dale wouldn't do for someone. You would ask him for help and he would always, always help."

Walk and Hudson were friends, the co-worker said. A GoFundMe page was created by a family friend to help with Walk's funeral expenses.

In an obituary, Walk's family said he was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time on the lake with friends and family.

"He was always listening to his music while working on his hobbies, home projects, and anything he could do to help others," the obituary reads. "His family will miss Dana’s backseat coaching of the Packers to another Super Bowl."

Walk was married to Dori (nee Denz) for 35 years. He was the father of Andy, Melanie and Michelle (James). His parents were Leo and June Walk. Walk's brothers were Dan (Karen) and Duane.

Family members of Jesus Valle were sharing tributes Thursday on social media.

Alberto Valle said on social media that his cousin Jesus was the second Valle man to die from gun violence.

“My family has already been through enough gun violence trauma,” he wrote. “I can’t even believe this is real again. Please keep my family in your prayers and hold those dearest to you close.”

Levshetz is survived by his wife, two daughters and two grandchildren, according to his obituary.

The family asked for privacy in a statement as they try to come to terms with their "unimaginable loss."

"The Levshetz family is devastated by the loss of their deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle," the statement reads. "We appreciate the outpouring of support from friends and family."

Wetselaar was an engine room operator at the brewery who grew up in the area and started at MillerCoors in 2018, according to his LinkedIn page.

The job at Miller was his "dream job" that allowed him to move home, friend Andrew Moriarity told the Journal Sentinel. He is survived by his wife, Jane Moy, his parents and brother Tony Wetselaar.

University of Wisconsin–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank tweeted her condolences to Wetselaar’s loved ones Thursday evening. He graduated in 2009 with a degree in political science. The UW Alumni Association also extended thoughts and prayers to his family and friends in a statement.

Ferrill had been showing signs of bizarre behavior in recent months, telling at least one co-worker that he believed brewery workers were coming into his home, bugging his computer and moving chairs around, the Journal Sentinel reported.

He opened fire at his workplace on Wednesday, killing the five victims before fatally turning the gun on himself.

What we know: Hours before Molson Coors shooting, Wisconsin lawmakers said state's gun laws won't change

The brewery, which was founded in 1855 as Miller Brewing Company, is a legendary part of Milwaukee's beer brewing tradition.

The mass shooting, the largest in the United States in 2020 to date, has shaken residents and city leaders.

All 15 members of the Milwaukee Common Council released a statement Thursday calling for people to support each other, especially the families and friends of the victims.

"This is an unimaginable horror and we stand with them in their sorrow. We must not yield to despair or weariness, even as violence of this kind continues with disturbing frequency," aldermen said. "It is in the face of events like these that we most need to find support in community — in a coming together with a common purpose to bring healing and peace. Together, we are, and will remain, Milwaukee Strong."

Contributing: Annysa Johnson, Evan Frank and Sarah Hauer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Jordan Culver, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee shooting: Police identify 5 victims in Molson Coors rampage