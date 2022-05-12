Milwaukee police investigating a homicide of 14-year-old boy

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office sent a tweet around 8:45 p.m. stating that a 14-year-old boy had been killed. But, the location is to be determined.

MCMEO investigating the homicide of a 14 year old male. Subject pronounced dead @ local hospital. Location of incident TBD. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 12, 2022

The boy died at the hospital, the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Two teens died Saturday following a triple shooting near North 49th Street and West Hampton Avenue. The other person shot is also a teen.

The next day, police say another triple shooting happened on North 40th Street near West Glendale Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was among those injured in that shooting.

This is a developing story.

