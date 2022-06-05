Missing woman found safe, Milwaukee police say

Isaac Yu, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read
Milwaukee Police Department canceled its alert for a 32-year-old missing woman who'd last been seen Thursday.

She was found safe, police said in a release.

A person is considered "critical" missing if they meet any of the following criteria:

  • Has a physical, mental, or cognitive disability (dementia, Alzheimer’s), drug dependency or another condition that is dangerous to themselves or others.

  • Has a health condition that requires life-saving medication and does not have that medication available.

  • Is missing in a disaster, such as a tornado or fire, but is not confirmed to be dead.

  • Is age 11 or younger.

  • Is under age 18 and has their own minor child in their custody.

  • Is suicidal.

  • Is a military veteran.

  • Police have reasonable suspicion the disappearance is not voluntary and/or the person is the victim of foul play.

