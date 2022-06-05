Missing woman found safe, Milwaukee police say

Milwaukee police issue critical missing person alert for 32-year-old woman

Milwaukee Police Department canceled its alert for a 32-year-old missing woman who'd last been seen Thursday.

She was found safe, police said in a release.

A person is considered "critical" missing if they meet any of the following criteria:

Has a physical, mental, or cognitive disability (dementia, Alzheimer’s), drug dependency or another condition that is dangerous to themselves or others.

Has a health condition that requires life-saving medication and does not have that medication available.

Is missing in a disaster, such as a tornado or fire, but is not confirmed to be dead.

Is age 11 or younger.

Is under age 18 and has their own minor child in their custody.

Is suicidal.

Is a military veteran.

Police have reasonable suspicion the disappearance is not voluntary and/or the person is the victim of foul play.

