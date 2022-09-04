Milwaukee police look for missing 62-year-old man with dementia last seen on North 92nd Street

David R. Nelson was last seen in the 5700 block of North 92nd Street, police said.

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man with dementia.

David R. Nelson was last seen at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of North 92nd Street, police said.

Nelson, who is Black, is bald and has a salt-and-pepper beard. When he left on foot, he was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, dark gray T-shirt that reads, "Don't Rush Me," red sweatpants, black socks and no shoes.

Nelson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He is not wearing his glasses, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Nelson's location to call the sensitive crimes division at 414-935-7405.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police search for missing man with dementia Sunday