Milwaukee police officer arrested under suspicion of child abuse, department says
A Milwaukee police officer is a suspect in a child abuse investigation and is on full suspension, the department said in a brief statement Thursday.
Few details were released, but the department said police were called to a hospital Wednesday evening, where a 7-year-old was being treated for nonfatal injuries.
The officer, a 30-year-old with seven years of experience, was arrested, the statement said.
Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
