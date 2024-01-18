Milwaukee police officer arrested under suspicion of child abuse, department says

A Milwaukee police officer is a suspect in a child abuse investigation and is on full suspension, the department said in a brief statement Thursday.

Few details were released, but the department said police were called to a hospital Wednesday evening, where a 7-year-old was being treated for nonfatal injuries.

The officer, a 30-year-old with seven years of experience, was arrested, the statement said.

Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police officer arrested under suspicion of child abuse