Milwaukee police officer charged with child abuse

A Milwaukee police officer was charged Friday with felony child abuse after his infant daughter arrived at a hospital with fractured ribs and a lacerated liver.

Martinese V. McDaniel, 30, faces two counts of physical abuse of a child. McDaniel, who was off-duty at the time, told investigators he performed CPR on the infant after she appeared to be choking and stopped breathing, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint:

McDaniel's 2-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital Jan. 14 by the Milwaukee Fire Department. Doctors at Children's Wisconsin diagnosed the infant with bleeding on the brain.

McDaniel told police the infant became fussy after a feeding so he used a bicycle technique of slowly pumping her legs to alleviate gas. While he did that, the child took a sharp gasp and then stopped breathing, he said. He performed CPR and, panicking, shook the child three to four times.

The child's mother returned home at about 7:30 a.m. after dropping an older child off at a school sports event and walked into the house to hear McDaniel shouting "Call 911, she's not breathing!" The woman called 911. She later told investigators the infant was healthy when she left that morning and the child had experienced no accidental falls or drops.

Judy Guinn, a pediatrician who specializes in child abuse cases, examined the infant and diagnosed the child with a brain injury, hemorrhaging, rib fractures, a liver laceration, bruising to the chest and other injuries. Guinn concluded the infant was the victim of child abuse and abusive head trauma.

The criminal complaint noted that McDaniel had a surveillance camera inside his house and provided 12 hours of footage to investigators, but the period between 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 14 was missing.

McDaniel is the subject of an open and ongoing internal investigation, Milwaukee police said Friday. He is on paid suspension. McDaniel was hired in 2016 and was paid nearly $83,000 in 2021, according to city salary records.

McDaniel could not be reached Friday by phone.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police officer charged with child abuse