Milwaukee Police officer charged with two felonies in beating, choking of 7-year-old girl

A Milwaukee Police officer has been charged with two felonies related to the abuse of a 7-year-old girl related to him, according to a Criminal Complaint.

Frank Williams, 30, has been charged with one count of physical abuse of a child and one count of strangulation and suffocation — both felonies.

For each charge, Williams could face a fine of up to $10,000, be imprisoned for no more than six years or both.

The Journal Sentinel is not identifying the child's relation to Williams to help protect her identity.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 17, a City of Milwaukee police sergeant responded to the emergency room at Children's Wisconsin regarding a child abuse complaint.

The girl told the sergeant that Williams "whooped" her with a belt, causing thigh bruising. The sergeant observed seven to eight distinct bruises.

The following day, a forensic interview was conducted with the child. I

During the interview, the child said she was supposed to take a nap, but stayed awake. Williams used a thick black belt to strike the child, and that she kept moving to try to avoid the blows.

The child said she fell to the floor and Williams grabbed her by the neck and "squished" it to the point that "I couldn't breath," according to the complaint. She said it was not the first time Williams had choked her.

When the child ran into the hallway, a woman who was present told her to "stop moving" and told Williams "That is enough," according to the complaint. Williams allegedly replied: "No, it's not."

After striking the girl some more, Williams turned to a 4-year-old boy who was in the house and struck him repeatedly with a belt as well, the girl said in the forensic interview.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Police released a statement, saying an officer had been arrested as a suspect in a child abuse investigation and was on full suspension. The Journal Sentinel has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information.

Williams, who grew up on Milwaukee's north side, was sworn in as an MPD recruit in 2016, according to Fox 6.

Williams was previously in the news for putting on a block party and building a basketball hoop with other officers for kids in District 3.

Williams' gross salary was $54,003 in 2019, $98,650 in 2020, $86,817 in 2021 and $109,930 in 2022, according to the Journal Sentinel's City of Milwaukee Employee Salaries database.

