Milwaukee police officer in 'grave condition' after semitruck crash in Oak Creek

Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak was involved in a crash with a semitruck in Oak Creek on Dec. 3.

Oak Creek police confirmed Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak is in "grave condition" following a traffic crash involving a car and semitruck Sunday night in Oak Creek.

Capt. Dave Ashenhurst of the Oak Creek Police Department said reports of Nowak's death "may have been premature" as of 6 p.m. Dec. 4. However, he added Nowak is "not expected to survive."

Nowak was the partner of Officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend Terrell Thompson, a robbery suspect, on Milwaukee’s south side in February this year.

Oak Creek police said the crash happened at 10:31 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 6600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers found Nowak, 30, in the car with serious injuries. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital by the South Milwaukee Fire Department, police said. He was the only occupant.

The driver and a passenger in the semitruck were not injured. Police said they remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

A GoFundMe was created following the incident with a $10,000 goal – it raised over $20,000 in six hours with more than 300 donations as of 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The funds will go toward medical bills, potential funeral costs and loss of income, according to the fundraiser description.

The description on the GoFundMe page called Nowak “a loving husband, son, brother, brother in-law, grandson, nephew, and uncle.” He's served with MPD for nearly 10 years.

“Jimmy truly had the biggest heart and laugh,” it read. “Jimmy is one soul everyone will deeply miss.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Ben Lockwood at 414-766-7627.

