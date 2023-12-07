The Milwaukee police officer involved in a semitruck crash in Oak Creek has died

Peter Jerving, right, with his partner, James Nowak.

Milwaukee Police Officer James J. Nowak, who was involved in a crash with a semitruck Sunday, has died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Oak Creek Police Department late Wednesday that Nowak, 30, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash, according to a post on the OCPD Facebook page.

The crash, which happened at 10:31 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 6600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue, is still under investigation, police said. Authorities said the crash occurred while the semitruck was attempting a U-turn.

The driver and passenger of the semitruck were not injured and remained on scene. Nowak was the sole occupant of the car, police said.

Nowak was partner to Officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in February while attempting to apprehend robbery suspect Terrell Thompson on the south side of Milwaukee. The duo were described as best friends by friends and family.

A GoFundMe was created with a $10,000 goal to help with hospital bills, funeral and other expenses. As of Dec. 6, it had over $61,000 in donations.

Nowak joined the Milwaukee Police Department in 2011, according to City of Milwaukee records.

Elliot Hughes contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police officer gravely injured in Oak Creek crash has died