Milwaukee police officer shoots, injures man armed with gun who was involved in domestic dispute

A Milwaukee police officer shot and injured a man with a gun late Saturday night.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 4800 block of North 19th Street after a report of a person with a gun, police said in a news release.

The man, 29, was involved in a domestic dispute "that escalated when (he) armed himself with a firearm," the release said. Officers found the armed man, and an officer shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stable as of early Sunday morning, police said. No one else was injured.

The officer who shot the man is 28 years old and has over nine years of service, police said. He has been placed on administrative duty.

The police department's homicide division is leading the investigation.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police officer shoots suspect armed with gun on N. 19th St.