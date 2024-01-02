Milwaukee police officer shot, injured following apparent standoff outside a home

A Milwaukee police officer was shot and injured outside of a home on the city's northwest side near Lincoln Park.

A witness told the Journal Sentinel that police were involved Tuesday morning in a standoff with people inside a home near West Fairmount Avenue and North Green Bay Avenue. Milwaukee police call logs show that officers responded to a "subject with gun" call in the area at 9:08 a.m.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m., according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The witness, Tyquana Payne, said someone from inside the house shot and injured a Milwaukee officer, and officers fired back. She heard 10 gunshots.

"It was so scary," she said.

Milwaukee police confirmed in a brief statement that an officer had been injured.

Payne and her sister, Tiara, said family members live in an upper unit of the home. They had not heard from them as of 11:15 a.m. They said their aunt, who is in her 60s, lives with two sons in their 20s in the home.

The Milwaukee Fire Department declined further comment. The Police Department was still preparing for a press conference at the scene as of 11:45 a.m.

