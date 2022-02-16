Milwaukee Police Officers Accused of Making Fake Vaccine Cards

MILWAUKEE, WI — Three people are accused of making and using fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to attend out-of-state training for the Milwaukee Police Department, but police disputed a report that Chief of Police Jeffrey Norman was considering discipline.

"Due to the nature of the reporting on this case and the seriousness of the allegation, it is important to clarify the record," the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday. "This matter remains under an internal investigation, and at this time, no discipline has been presented to the Chief of Police for consideration."

The city Inspector General told TMJ4 on Monday that three people would face discipline after they made fake vaccine cards to attend an out of state training. It's not clear who the three are or what their affiliation is with the police department.

"The Milwaukee Police Department takes the allegation of creating a fake or fraudulent vaccination card very seriously," police said in a statement. Police wouldn't determine what, if any, discipline would be given until the investigation was completed.

Officers are required to show their COVID-19 vaccination card if they want to travel for training and non-emergency work, an email from Norman showed. Staff who didn't get the shot would have their work travel considered in a case-by-case basis.

So far, two Milwaukee police unions — the Milwaukee Police Association and the Milwaukee Police Supervisors Organization — have agreed with the city to get their members vaccinated or otherwise wear a mask when on duty.

Union members who break this agreement would face penalties including suspension and discharge.

This article originally appeared on the Milwaukee Patch