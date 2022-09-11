Milwaukee police officer's holstered gun accidentally fires, strikes another officer in leg

A Milwaukee police officer's holstered gun accidentally fired Saturday evening and struck another officer in the leg, authorities said.

The injured officer, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound, Milwaukee police said in a news release.

Two officers initially responded about 8:45 p.m. to the 2700 block of North 59th Street after a car crashed into an unoccupied building.

The driver ran from the car, and the crash damaged a gas line, police said.

After fire and utility crews made sure the area was safe, a 35-year-old officer searched the "heavily damaged vehicle," police said.

While the officer was searching the car, his holstered gun "inadvertently" fired once and struck the 41-year-old officer standing nearby.

The Milwaukee Police Department's homicide unit will investigate the shooting, and the 35-year-old officer will be placed on administrative leave, police said.

