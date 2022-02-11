Milwaukee police need the public's assistance in locating the family of a lost person

Milwaukee police requesting the public's assistance in locating the family members of a lost person that was found on Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m., on the 600 block of W. Washington St.

The lost person, pictured above, was found Thursday at 5:30 p.m., in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

He is approximately 18 to 24 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs rougly 140 pounds. Police believe the man is non-verbal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

