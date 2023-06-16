Milwaukee police release footage of Cinco de Mayo police shootings

The Milwaukee Police Department released bodycam footage on Friday of two separate police shootings, seconds apart, on the evening of Cinco de Mayo.

Both videos show a Milwaukee police officer shoot a person who was running away but holding a gun that they recently fired.

Groups of people gathered to celebrate the May 5 holiday along the 1200 block of West Cesar Chavez Drive and police were already at the scene to monitor the Friday night crowds, said Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner, who acted as a narrator for MPD's footage release.

The first incident happened around 11 p.m., when suddenly three to four shots were fired. Bodycam footage shows an officer run toward the sound of the gunfire before spotting a man firing a gun in a southeast direction.

Officers immediately begin to command the man to "Put it down!" before the man, later identified as a 22-year-old from Greenfield, runs away while holding the gun. Seconds later, video appears to show that while the man's back was facing the officers, an officer fired off a single shot striking the man in the lower abdomen.

MPD's spokesperson declined to clarify when asked if officers shot the man while his back was turned, saying the incident is still under review. Video does show officers render aid to the man on his lower back.

The man survived the shooting and Waldner said he was exchanging gunfire with people inside a vehicle nearby before officers arrived. Officers found evidence and witness statements supporting that account.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office found evidence the man was acting in self-defense when he was spotted firing shots by officers. Therefore, the DA declined to file charges against the man. The man was also a concealed carry weapon permit holder, Waldner said, adding that because the injuries were not life-threatening, MPD will continue to conduct the investigation.

Police said at the time that the officer involved in the shooting is a 33-year-old man with more than seven years of service. He is currently on administrative duty, pending review from the District Attorney's Office.

Second nearby incident involves a 17-year-old teen

The second incident begins seconds after the first just about a block away. Audio from the bodycam picks up the sound of gunfire from the first incident.

An officer's bodycam footage shows a teen, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, in a red hoodie firing off a series of rounds from a fully automatic handgun into the sky before running away. A moment later, an officer approaches the teen and says "Stop!" repeatedly. At this time, the teen is not firing off shots but running away while holding the gun.

Suddenly, video appears to show the officer fire off at least 15 rounds toward the teen, who falls to the ground. Waldner said the teen "continued to reach over towards his gun next to him," while on the ground. However, in the video provided by MPD, the officer's extended arms are obstructing the view of the camera. The officer is repeatedly saying "Don't reach!" to the teen. The teen's gun is then seen on the ground next to him, which the officer goes and retrieves.

A bystander video emerged on social media the next day that captured part of the incident. People nearby plead with the officer to not kill the teen. The video has over 100,000 views on Facebook.

The officer's bodycam sound picks up the officer yelling commands of "Get back!" to the crowd before radioing for backup and medical assistance. Video shows more officers soon arrive.

The teen survived the shooting and was charged by the District Attorney's Office with second-degree reckless endangering safety, use of dangerous of weapon, possession of machine gun, and possession of a gun by person under 18, Waldner said.

Because of the severity of the injuries, the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is continuing to investigate the second incident, with the Wauwatosa Police Department the lead agency.

The officer involved in the second shooting is a 40-year-old man with more than seven years of service. He is also on administrative duty, pending review from the District Attorney's Office.

"Firing celebratory gunfire for any event is unacceptable," Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at early morning news conference following the incident. "When these incidents occurred, several firearms were discharged in the vicinity including full-automatic firearms. I'm thankful no other officers were injured in this incident."

Norman reported no other injuries from either incident.

The incidents occurred days after a new footage release policy was enacted then halted

The release of the footage comes about 42 days after the two incidents.

In April, the city’s Fire and Police Commission approved a policy requiring police to release footage of police shootings and other critical incidents within 15 days with no exceptions. But a court challenge from the Milwaukee Police Association – the union representing rank-and-file officers – led a county judge to temporarily block the policy from taking effect.

In its stead, Judge Frederick C. Rosa encouraged the city to resume its previous practice of releasing such footage within a goal-oriented 45-day timeline. The department has not always met that goal.

The two police shootings in May are the first and only critical incidents to be reported since the April passage of the video release policy. The court challenge has two hearings scheduled for June 28 and Aug. 14.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police release footage of Cinco de Mayo police shootings