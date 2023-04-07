Milwaukee police release footage of fatal shootings of officer Peter Jerving and Terrell Thompson

The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday released redacted bodycam footage of the fatal shooting that left officer Peter Jerving and Milwaukee resident Terrell Thompson dead.

As a second officer is caught in a physical struggle with Thompson, the footage shows Jerving run up to the two to assist in the arrest. Thompson draws a gun and fires at Jerving, forcing him to retreat. But Jerving then runs back again to help.

It’s then that both men exchange gunfire, at perhaps point-blank range, killing each other. Both Jerving, 37, and Thompson, 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Jerving was the fifth Milwaukee police officer to die in the line of duty since 2018, and the first since 2019. He was a four-year veteran of the department and was assigned to District Four on Milwaukee’s northwest side, where he grew up.

He was lauded by colleagues, friends and family for being a dedicated officer and a thoughtful, caring person outside work as well.

Hours before the shooting, Thompson was in court for sentencing on two misdemeanor hit-and run cases, one of which was dismissed in a plea agreement. He received a year of probation.

His mother, Tamera Brown, told the Journal Sentinel at the time that she was in disbelief about her son’s involvement in the shooting and said Thompson seemed to be fine after receiving his sentencing.

The second officer is not named in the video. The wife of Jerving’s usual patrol partner of four years told the Journal Sentinel in February that both men were training new officers the night of the shooting.

The second officer never fired his weapon and was not placed on administrative duty, according to police.

An investigation into the incident, led by the Brookfield Police Department, remains ongoing, police said. It will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The video released Thursday via YouTube is just over eight minutes long and includes limited and edited body camera footage from Jerving and the second officer. Together, they tried apprehending Thompson in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 in connection with an armed robbery that occurred less than two hours beforehand.

The video is accompanied with narration by Assistant Chief Paul Formolo.

According to the video:

Shortly after an armed robbery was reported at 11:31 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 2600 block of West Good Hope Road, Jerving and the second officer identified Thompson as a suspect.

The video includes a radio broadcast Jerving made to other officers sometime after the incident was reported. He identifies Thompson as the suspect and circulates a description of him and of the incident: a man reportedly smacked car keys and a phone out of a woman’s hand and made off with her car and phone.

Formolo said Jerving and the second officer later received information that Thompson was possibly in the area of the 2700 block of South 14th Street, on the city’s south side.

When they arrived, around 1:14 a.m., they located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot with a man and woman inside. As police approached, the two exited the car and walked toward an apartment building.

Jerving immediately calls out to the man: “Terrell! Terrell! Don’t make us run.” The woman stops and raises her arms in the air, but officers continue walking after Thompson until he turns a corner and runs.

The two officers give chase, splitting up as they wind through several buildings.

After Thompson slips on some snow, the second officer catches up with him and a physical struggle ensues. As Jerving arrives and approaches the two, body camera footage shows Thompson producing a handgun.

A gunshot is heard.

“Whoa, (expletive),” Jerving yells.

He retreats and falls down as he does. Two more gunshots are heard.

“Stop!” Jerving said.

The video transitions to footage from Jerving’s body camera. Jerving reports shots are fired over the radio. His own handgun is visible as he runs back toward Thompson and the second officer, who are still struggling with each other.

Once Jerving is within arm’s reach of the two, another shot is heard and Jerving begins crying out in pain.

At some point, Jerving also returned fire. Both his and Thompson’s handguns were recovered afterward. A photo shows Thompson’s had an extended magazine.

