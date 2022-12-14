Milwaukee police safely locate 11-year-old girl

Amariyana West, 11

Milwaukee police have safely located an 11-year-old girl who was reported as critically missing late Tuesday.

Amariyana West had last been seen Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of North 12th Street near Aurora Sinai Medical Center. Police reported she was safe by 11:30 p.m.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

