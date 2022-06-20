Milwaukee sees four homicides since Friday; police also searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Casablanca restaurant on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning on East Brady Street, Milwaukee police said.

Police responded about 2:15 a.m. to Casablanca, the bar and restaurant at 728 E. Brady St., for a report of a shooting, according to call logs.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting took place inside or outside the restaurant.

Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute. They arrested a 34-year-old man.

Brady Street's bars, restaurants and nightlife are a staple of the city's east side.

Milwaukee saw four homicides since Friday as well as a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run.

The other homicide victims were:

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man, fatally shot about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North 34th Street

Two men, 18 and 20, who died in a double shooting about 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of North 37th Street

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man, fatally shot about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of West Brown Street

A woman in her late 40s or early 50s was fatally struck by a vehicle about 3:45 a.m. Monday at North 28th Street and West Atkinson Avenue, police said.

Police had not identified the woman as of Monday morning. They also had not identified the driver, who fled the scene.

They did release a description of the vehicle involved: a black 2010 or 2011 Audi A4 sedan. It would be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front bumper, police said.

Milwaukee police said a car like this fatally struck and killed a pedestrian near 2748 W. Atkinson Ave. in Milwaukee. It would be missing its passenger-side mirror and have damage to the right front bumper, they said.

Police asked anyone with information to call (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

As of Friday, homicides in Milwaukee were up 25% this year compared with last year, when the city broke its homicide record for the second year in a row. By Friday, the city had recorded 96 homicides. Over the same period in 2021, the city had recorded 77 homicides.

Resources

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Sojourner Family Peace Center's domestic violence shelter and support: 414-933-2722.

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

