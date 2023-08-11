Milwaukee police respond to shooting at 87th and Silver Spring, 1 person reported dead

One person was killed Friday morning on Milwaukee's northwest side, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said.

Officers responded about 10:45 a.m. to the 8700 block of West Silver Spring Drive for a report of a shooting, according to Milwaukee police call logs.

The age of the person killed and additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police respond to shooting at 87th and Silver Spring