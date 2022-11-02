Milwaukee police safely locate 22-year-old reported as critically missing

Milwaukee police have safely located 22-year-old Brielle Ortiz after she was reported as critically missing earlier Wednesday.

Police said Ortiz was located safely as of 12:30 p.m. She had previously last been seen Tuesday evening on Milwaukee's south side.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

