Milwaukee police search for a critically missing 12-year-old last seen Monday afternoon

Milwaukee police are searching for 12-year-old Jackson B. Frick who is critically missing. He was last seen early afternoon on Feb. 12.

Milwaukee police are looking for a 12-year-old child who has been critically missing since Monday afternoon, according to social media post by the department.

Jackson B. Frick was last seen Monday at 12:35 p.m. on the 3100 block of South 63rd Street, according to a Milwaukee Police Department post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The 12-year-old is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 100 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and green eyes.

Jackson was last seen wearing an olive green or camouflage North Face jacket, a white polo shirt, navy blue pants and red shoes, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405 between 8 a.m. and midnight or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (414) 935-7360 between midnight and 8 a.m.

