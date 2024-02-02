Milwaukee police search for missing 13-year-old Diamond Hernandez
She was last seen on Jan. 26 near W Cleveland Avenue and S. 14th Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.
She was last seen on Jan. 26 near W Cleveland Avenue and S. 14th Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Dollar General will now sell produce in 5,000 stores. Experts agree that it can help with access.
The gambling platform is unwilling to return the money, according to ESPN.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Apple’s Vision Pro is here — along with a solid collection of third-party launch apps. Although there are some big-name omissions, the headset already supports over a million compatible App Store apps and over 600 apps developed specifically for the “spatial computing” device.
The list of World Car Awards has been whittled down to 10 finalists, but only one American brand — Ford — appears among the remaining nine carmakers for this year’s top award.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Shop these editor-approved home goods to upgrade any room.
Whether you come from a long line of 49ers fans or are newly devoted to the Chiefs (hi, Swifties!) there's something cute for every football lover.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
Sarah J. Maas's new release, "House of Flame and Shadow," drew large crowds thanks to BookTok.
Combat dry, rough winter skin with this genius exfoliating shower scarf that shoppers love.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted July 21.
Controversies and PR headaches weren't enough to dissuade Spotify from re-upping its agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show over the past couple of years drove divisions among music fans and artists alike and even prompted some big names, like Neil Young, to pull their catalogs from the streaming service. Regardless, the show remained popular enough to earn the top spot as users' most-listened-to podcast every year since coming to Spotify in 2020. Now, Spotify's relationship with the podcaster continues, as the company announced a new, multiyear agreement with Rogan, estimated at $250 million over its term, according to The Wall Street Journal.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 37,000 perfect reviews.
The new series reboot of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ begs the question, “What's riskier, espionage or marriage?”
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.