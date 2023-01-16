Milwaukee police locate 61-year-old man

Milwaukee police have safely located 61-year-old Jimmie D. Linville, who was reported missing late Sunday.

Police said Linville, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment, was last seen on foot on the 8000 block of West Sheridan Road on Milwaukee’s northwest side at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police reported he was found safe shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

