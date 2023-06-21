Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing 16-year-old girl

Beck Andrew Salgado, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read
Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing girl Kaythlyn Y. Matute.
Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing girl Kaythlyn Y. Matute.

Milwaukee Police are searching for a critically missing 16-year-old girl, Kaythlyn Y. Matute, who was last seen in the 1900 block of South Sixth Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Matute is white with brown eyes and long black hair. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Matute was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with multi-colored designs on front, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone having contact with, or information about is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing 16-year-old girl