Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing girl Kaythlyn Y. Matute.

Milwaukee Police are searching for a critically missing 16-year-old girl, Kaythlyn Y. Matute, who was last seen in the 1900 block of South Sixth Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Matute is white with brown eyes and long black hair. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Matute was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with multi-colored designs on front, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone having contact with, or information about is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing 16-year-old girl