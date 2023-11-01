Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 26-year-old man

Milwaukee Police have asked for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man late Tuesday.

Police say James Davis was last seen Tuesday at 4:50 p.m. near the 7900 block of West Keefe Ave. Police do not know what he was last seen wearing.

Police said this is a "critically missing" case.

Davis is 5'11" and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Those with any information on Davis' location are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. or 414-935-7360 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Police have not said why they labeled this case as critically missing.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police searching for missing man