Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 11-year-old boy

Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Angel Sevilla-Torres was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. near 33rd St and St. Paul Ave.

Savilla-Torres is a Hispanic male weighing 100 pounds and about 4 feet tall. Police also say he wear a bowl cut style haircut. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a cartoon figure on it.

Milwaukee Police said that anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police ask for help locating critically missing 11-year-old