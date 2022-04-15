Critically missing 11-year-old Patrice Harris has been found safe, Milwaukee police say

Patrice Harris, 11, was last seen 10 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking east from the area of the 1400 block of West Burleigh Street.

Milwaukee police early Friday morning announced they found 11-year-old Patrice Harris who on Thursday had been identified as critically missing.

Harris went missing around 10 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking east from the area of the 1400 block of West Burleigh Street, in the Borchert Field neighborhood on Milwaukee’s north side.

Police announced she was found safe about 3:11 a.m. Friday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

