Milwaukee police locate formerly critically missing man

Mario M. Johnson, 32.

Milwaukee police have safely located 32-year-old Mario M. Johnson, who was reported as critically missing early Friday.

Johnson was last seen at 5 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart, at 7025 W. Main St. Police reported he was located shortly after noon Friday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

