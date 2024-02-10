Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 15-year-old girl last seen Monday

Sarah Volpenhein, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read
Destiny Meredith, 15, was reported critically missing and Milwaukee police asked for the public's help in finding her.
Destiny Meredith, 15, was reported critically missing and Milwaukee police asked for the public's help in finding her.

Milwaukee police are searching for 15-year-old Destiny Meredith, who has been reported critically missing.

Meredith was last known to be seen Monday afternoon in the 200 block of North 37th Street, police said.

She is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a tan jacket and black Crocs.

“Critically missing” is a label police apply to missing persons who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m. to midnight, or 414-935-7360 between midnight and 8 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 15-year-old girl