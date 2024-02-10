Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 15-year-old girl last seen Monday

Destiny Meredith, 15, was reported critically missing and Milwaukee police asked for the public's help in finding her.

Milwaukee police are searching for 15-year-old Destiny Meredith, who has been reported critically missing.

Meredith was last known to be seen Monday afternoon in the 200 block of North 37th Street, police said.

She is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a tan jacket and black Crocs.

“Critically missing” is a label police apply to missing persons who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m. to midnight, or 414-935-7360 between midnight and 8 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 15-year-old girl