Milwaukee police searching for critically missing Tarriah Phillips, 16

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing 16-year-old Tarriah A. Phillips.

Phillips is described as a Black female, standing 5-foot-3 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink shorts at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 5200 block of North 88th Court, on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

