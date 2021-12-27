Missing 28-year-old man found safe, Milwaukee police say

Robert Parrott Jr. Parrott, 28.

Milwaukee police have safely located Robert Parrott Jr., 28, who had been reported as critically missing Monday morning.

Parrott had last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of North 70th Street and West Hampton Avenue, near the Columbus Park and Long View neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s northwest side, police said.

Police reported he was located safe shortly before 1:45 p.m. Monday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

