Milwaukee police searching for critically missing Crissandra C. Middleman, 17

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help finding Crissandra C. Middleman, 17, who was reported as critically missing Thursday.

Crissandra is described as a Black female, standing 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and a short buzz haircut. She was last seen wearing a tee shirt with colorful lettering on the front and back, blue jeans and white and blue tennis shoes, police said.

She has a tear drop tattoo under her left eye and a tattoo of her name on her left arm. She may be driving a gray Dodge Caliber.

Crissandra was last seen on the 2700 block of South 34th Street at 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 7 a.m. and midnight, or 414-935-7360 between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

