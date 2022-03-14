Milwaukee police searching for missing 12-year-old Tayshawn A. Williams

Tayshawn A. Williams

Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 12-year-old named Tayshawn A. Williams, who did not return home after school Wednesday.

Tayshawn was last seen five days ago at 7:10 a.m. on the 8000 block of West Bender Avenue, in the Menomonee River hills neighborhood on the city’s northwest side.

He is described as Black, standing 4-foot-8 and 55 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers hooded jacket, blue jeans and shoes that are blue and gold.

Police said Tayshawn is not considered to be “critically missing,’ a label police apply to missing people who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

Anyone with any information on Tayshawn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.

