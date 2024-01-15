Milwaukee police seek help locating a missing man

Meyers was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, a gray and green knit hat with a Harry Potter Slytherin logo on it and yellow gloves.

Milwaukee Police are seeking the public's help in locating a critical missing person.

The 36-year-old man, Eric Meyers was last seen at 11:45 am on Monday, Jan. 15 in the area of S. 67th Street and W. Ohio Avenue, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

Officials described Meyers as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a brown and gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, a gray and green knit hat with a Harry Potter Slytherin logo on it and yellow gloves. Officials said he might also be wearing a navy sweater with a deer on it or a camo jacket under his outer jacket.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360. "Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

