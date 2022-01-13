Milwaukee police seek suspect in fatal shooting of girlfriend, shooting of 14-year-old daughter

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding Simone S. Hughes, who is accused of shooting and killing his 41-year-old girlfriend, Quinette N. Walters, and shooting his 14-year-old daughter.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges Wednesday for Hughes, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and weapons charges.

According to police, officers discovered Walters pulseless at 2656 N. 36th St., after being called there for reports of a shooting. Officers also found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the girl told officers that her father, Hughes, had shot her.

Later that day, detectives spoke to the daughter at Children's Hospital, where she said she heard her parents arguing because her mom no longer wanted to be with her dad. The daughter told detectives that she saw her dad hit her mom and tried to intervene but slipped and fell on the floor.

Simone Hughes

According to the criminal complaint, Walters then ran out of the house and Hughes said "My life is over!" before running out after Walters.

Walters then begged Hughes to not shoot her, yelling, "Mone, please don't do this!" Hughes then shot Walters and the daughter screamed from the front porch, according to the criminal complaint.

The daughter ran back into the house and attempted to lock out Hughes, but Hughes fired a shot into the door striking the daughter. The daughter could hear Hughes entering the home with his key so she ran upstairs, according to the criminal complaint.

After hearing her father getting closer, she jumped out of a window. The daughter told detectives that her father began shooting at her from the window.

Hughes then left the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

A neighbor also told detectives a similar story. The neighbor says after hearing gunshots, he looked out the window saw Hughes stand over a screaming Walters and shoot her twice at point-blank range.

Story continues

The neighbor then saw the daughter yell and jump out of a second-story window to the ground below. The neighbor says Hughes reached out of the window and shot at his daughter. Hughes then exited the home and approached his daughter laying on the ground and shot again, according to the criminal complaint.

The neighbor told detectives that Hughes left in a maroon, four-door vehicle.

Milwaukee police are still seeking Hughes, who has now been charged by the District Attorney's Office with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.

The neighbor described Hughes as a tall and thin black man, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and in his 40s. He was wearing a black vest with a black-sleeved shirt underneath and had a low haircut that the neighbor described as “wavelength” hair. The neighbor said he knew Hughes to be Walters' boyfriend.

If convicted, Hughes could face up to life in prison.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police seek suspect Simone Hughes in fatal shootings