Milwaukee police shoot two suspects after chase. 19-year-old man in critical condition

Milwaukee police officers shot and injured a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man who they said fled after an attempted traffic stop and carried one gun.

The 19-year-old is in critical condition, and the 22-year-old has minor injuries, Milwaukee police chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference Thursday morning. Both are being treated at a hospital.

Two officers, a 26-year-old man with eight years of experience and a 27-year-old man with two years of experience, will be placed on administrative duty, a routine practice while the investigation is carried out, Norman said.

Police tried to stop a vehicle they believed was connected to a shooting about 3:17 a.m. at North 91st Street and West Silver Spring Drive, Norman said. When the driver did not stop, a chase began. Officers used stop sticks, and the car crashed at North 51st Street and West Hampton Avenue, he said.

The suspects ran from the car, and officers ran after them, Norman said.

"Early information indicates that one of the suspects was carrying a visible firearm and refused to drop the weapon despite multiple verbal commands from the police," Norman said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects fired any shots at police or pointed the gun at them. Norman said that at 3:22 a.m., "multiple shots were fired in the 4800 block of North 51st Street."

Officers did fire shots and struck both suspects, Norman said. Investigators found one gun at the scene.

The officers were not injured, Norman said. Asked by a reporter whether the suspects pointed the gun at the officers, he said he did not know and that it was under investigation.

"(It) was believed there was a firearm involved in this incident, and that the officers were engaged with the suspect at the time," he said.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident, and the Waukesha Police Department will be the lead investigator, Norman said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police shoot 2 suspects after pursuit, crash near 51st St.