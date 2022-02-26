Milwaukee police station targeted by gunman days after in-custody death, chief says

A suspect was arrested in Milwaukee on Friday after walking into a police station and firing at officers – days after a 20-year-old Black man died in custody at the same station.

Police returned fire, striking the suspect in his chest and an arm, before he fled the scene on foot. He was later captured two blocks away, near the intersection of Sixth and Locust streets, FOX 6 Milwaukee reported.

It happened just after 3 p.m. CT. No police personnel or bystanders in the lobby were wounded, city police Chief Jeffrey Norman told local media.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Norman said investigators were looking into a motive for the attack.

Earlier this week, the death of Keishon Thomas, 20, in District 5 custody prompted the department to suspend three officers, although police reportedly attempted to render aid and the medical examiner ruled Thomas' death an accident.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack had any connection to Thomas’ death.

"We are still looking into all angles of this," Norman said.

Under Wisconsin state law, officers involved in "critical incidents" must be placed on administrative duty and an outside agency must be called in to handle the investigation.

There were seven officers involved in the incident, according to Milwaukee police. They had between four and 14 years of service.

Norman said the West Allis Police Department, located about 6 miles west of the city, would take over the probe into the police station shooting. The nearby Waukesha Police Department is handling the probe into Thomas’ death.

The Friday attack shook up staff at the District 5 station, as well as community members, Norman said.

"I’m very proud of my staff," Norman said. "We’re very proud of how they handled themselves … and we’re wrapping our arms around them."