Milwaukee police still searching for missing baby as teenage girl is found

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing baby Anthony Crudup Jr (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they believed was with him was found – without the baby.

Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”

Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. They did not say whether Vonaisha is suspected of any wrongdoing, nor did they explain why she may have been “with” the baby when he disappeared.

According to the Amber Alert, Anthony was last seen on the 4300 block of W Marion St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Wednesday morning, police had taped off the block and were seen searching the area.

The alert describes Anthony as 2’2” tall, Black, and dressed in “a light blue and dark blue with white design 2 piece sweat suit” when he was last seen.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the incident to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow