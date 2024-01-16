Milwaukee Public Schools cancels classes Tuesday due to extreme cold

Milwaukee Public Schools cancelled classes Tuesday because of the extreme cold.

All schools are closed, and Milwaukee Recreation and extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Central Services and administrative buildings are open, however, and 12-month administrative employees should report to work, the district said in a statement.

All but one Wisconsin county -- Bayfield, in far northern Wisconsin -- is under a wind chill advisory. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero are possible Tuesday morning and will remain between 15 and 27 below zero through Wednesday morning.

In those conditions, frostbite could develop on exposed skin in 30 minutes, the National Weather Service said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Public Schools closes Tuesday for extreme cold