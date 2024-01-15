Milwaukee Public Schools, suburban districts area schools cancel Tuesday classes

As the weekend's winter storm watch tapers off into the MLK day, some confusion remains over what school districts are open.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is winding down across southern Wisconsin, shifting the weekend's winter storm watch into a wind chill advisory.

Monday also marks the birthday of celebrated civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., a federal holiday and national day of service, which many school districts commemorate with a day off for students and faculty. As this time of year also falls near the halfway point of the school year, many districts also close for professional development days.

Many school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday due to cold weather. This list will focus on schools and districts in the Milwaukee metro area and might not be comprehensive. Please check back for updates. Other closings lists can be found here.

The following schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday:

Jefferson County

Ft. Atkinson Schools (two hour delay)

Cambridge School District

Edgerton School District

Jefferson School District

Johnson Creek School District

Kettle Moraine School District

Lake Mills School District

Milton School District

Oconomowoc Area School District

Watertown School District

Kenosha County

Kenosha Unified School District

Paris Consolidated School

Riverview School

Milwaukee County

Brown Deer School District

Cudahy School District

Fox Point-Bayside School District

Franklin Public School District

Glendale-River Hills School District

Greendale School District

Greenfield School District

Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District

Milwaukee Public School District

Nicolet Union High School District

Oak Creek-Franklin School District

Shorewood School District

South Milwaukee School Districtc

St. Francis School District

St. Jacobi Ev Lutheran Church and School

St. Mary Parish School Hales Corners

Wauwatosa School District

West Allis School District

Whitefish Bay School District

Whitnall School District

Woodlands School

Ozaukee County

Mequon-Thiensville School District

Cedarburg School District

Grafton School District

Port Washington-Saukville School District

Racine County

Brighton # 1 School District

Burlington Area School District

Racine Unified School District

Yorkville Joint #2 School District

Washington County

Germantown School District

West Bend School District

Waukesha County

St. Bruno School Dousman (two hour delay)

Arrowhead Union School District

Elmbrook School District

Hamilton School District

Mukwonago Area School District

School District of New Berlin

Richmond School District

Swallow School District

Waukesha School District

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Which Milwaukee, Waukesha, Kenosha schools have closed for Tuesday?