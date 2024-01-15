Milwaukee Public Schools, suburban districts area schools cancel Tuesday classes

Claudia Levens, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read
As the weekend's winter storm watch tapers off into the MLK day, some confusion remains over what school districts are open.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is winding down across southern Wisconsin, shifting the weekend's winter storm watch into a wind chill advisory.

Monday also marks the birthday of celebrated civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., a federal holiday and national day of service, which many school districts commemorate with a day off for students and faculty. As this time of year also falls near the halfway point of the school year, many districts also close for professional development days.

Many school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday due to cold weather. This list will focus on schools and districts in the Milwaukee metro area and might not be comprehensive. Please check back for updates. Other closings lists can be found here.

The following schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday:

Jefferson County

  • Ft. Atkinson Schools (two hour delay)

  • Cambridge School District

  • Edgerton School District

  • Jefferson School District

  • Johnson Creek School District

  • Kettle Moraine School District

  • Lake Mills School District

  • Milton School District

  • Oconomowoc Area School District

  • Watertown School District

Kenosha County

  • Kenosha Unified School District

  • Paris Consolidated School

  • Riverview School

Milwaukee County

  • Brown Deer School District

  • Cudahy School District

  • Fox Point-Bayside School District

  • Franklin Public School District

  • Glendale-River Hills School District

  • Greendale School District

  • Greenfield School District

  • Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District

  • Milwaukee Public School District

  • Nicolet Union High School District

  • Oak Creek-Franklin School District

  • Shorewood School District

  • South Milwaukee School Districtc

  • St. Francis School District

  • St. Jacobi Ev Lutheran Church and School

  • St. Mary Parish School Hales Corners

  • Wauwatosa School District

  • West Allis School District

  • Whitefish Bay School District

  • Whitnall School District

  • Woodlands School

Ozaukee County

  • Mequon-Thiensville School District

  • Cedarburg School District

  • Grafton School District

  • Port Washington-Saukville School District

Racine County

  • Brighton # 1 School District

  • Burlington Area School District

  • Racine Unified School District

  • Yorkville Joint #2 School District

Washington County

  • Germantown School District

  • West Bend School District

Waukesha County

  • St. Bruno School Dousman (two hour delay)

  • Arrowhead Union School District

  • Elmbrook School District

  • Hamilton School District

  • Mukwonago Area School District

  • School District of New Berlin

  • Richmond School District

  • Swallow School District

  • Waukesha School District

