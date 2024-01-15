Milwaukee Public Schools, suburban districts area schools cancel Tuesday classes
As the weekend's winter storm watch tapers off into the MLK day, some confusion remains over what school districts are open.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is winding down across southern Wisconsin, shifting the weekend's winter storm watch into a wind chill advisory.
Monday also marks the birthday of celebrated civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., a federal holiday and national day of service, which many school districts commemorate with a day off for students and faculty. As this time of year also falls near the halfway point of the school year, many districts also close for professional development days.
Many school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday due to cold weather. This list will focus on schools and districts in the Milwaukee metro area and might not be comprehensive. Please check back for updates. Other closings lists can be found here.
The following schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday:
Jefferson County
Ft. Atkinson Schools (two hour delay)
Cambridge School District
Edgerton School District
Jefferson School District
Johnson Creek School District
Kettle Moraine School District
Lake Mills School District
Milton School District
Oconomowoc Area School District
Watertown School District
Kenosha County
Kenosha Unified School District
Paris Consolidated School
Riverview School
Milwaukee County
Brown Deer School District
Cudahy School District
Fox Point-Bayside School District
Franklin Public School District
Glendale-River Hills School District
Greendale School District
Greenfield School District
Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District
Milwaukee Public School District
Nicolet Union High School District
Oak Creek-Franklin School District
Shorewood School District
South Milwaukee School Districtc
St. Francis School District
St. Jacobi Ev Lutheran Church and School
St. Mary Parish School Hales Corners
Wauwatosa School District
West Allis School District
Whitefish Bay School District
Whitnall School District
Woodlands School
Ozaukee County
Mequon-Thiensville School District
Cedarburg School District
Grafton School District
Port Washington-Saukville School District
Racine County
Brighton # 1 School District
Burlington Area School District
Racine Unified School District
Yorkville Joint #2 School District
Washington County
Germantown School District
West Bend School District
Waukesha County
St. Bruno School Dousman (two hour delay)
Arrowhead Union School District
Elmbrook School District
Hamilton School District
Mukwonago Area School District
School District of New Berlin
Richmond School District
Swallow School District
Waukesha School District
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Which Milwaukee, Waukesha, Kenosha schools have closed for Tuesday?