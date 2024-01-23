Milwaukee road conditions and visibility will be tough all week, National Weather Service says

After enduring bitter cold in Milwaukee, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s on Tuesday and will hover around freezing for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Slushy snow, rain and foggy conditions will make road conditions slippery with poor visibility during the morning commute for the rest week, especially as temps drop below freezing during the night and refreeze any snow or ice, said NWS meteorologist Kevin Wagner.

On Tuesday, up to 2 inches of snow is in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Drizzling rain will stick around in Milwaukee into the evening as temperatures lower into the lower 30s Tuesday night.

As temps rise above freezing, foggy conditions could impact visibility in Milwaukee, mostly during the evening. "If you're out traveling and the roads look wet, use caution," Wagner said.

Milwaukee will see another round of precipitation on Wednesday and rain will taper off in the evening. Patchy fog will start off Thursday morning and it'll be cloudy with a chance of light rain into the evening. Temperatures will hover around freezing the rest of week, but Milwaukee could see 40 through the weekend, said Wagner.

By Friday, it'll be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning.

As temps climb into the mid-to-upper-30s, Milwaukee will see snowmelt into the rest of the week, but not all at once, said Wagner. Average temps in Milwaukee during January are around freezing.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather: slushy snow, rain, fog through rest of week