Milwaukee, San Francisco and Detroit Top the List of Places Where Black Homebuyers Are More Likely to Be Denied a Home Loan

1 in 6 Black mortgage applicants is denied nationwide, compared to 1 in 14 white applicants - and the gap is even wider in the most segregated parts of the country

Banks most frequently cite debt and credit history when denying Black applicants, but bias in lending also plays a role

SEATTLE, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — 15.9% of Black Americans who apply for mortgages are rejected nationwide, compared with just 7% of white Americans, according to a Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The gap is widest in Milwaukee, San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago and St. Louis, where denial rates for Black homebuyers are more than 10 percentage points higher than they are for white homebuyers. In Milwaukee and San Francisco, specifically, Black loan seekers are more than three times as likely to be denied a mortgage.

"Getting denied a loan serves a huge blow to a person's self esteem—especially for people of color, who often feel like the world is already falling on them," said Brittani Walker, a Redfin agent in Chicago. "My mother has been a renter since she moved out of her parents' house. I tried to get her pre-approved for a mortgage a couple of years ago, but she was rejected because she had some blemishes on her credit. She broke down in tears and hasn't tried again since. When people of color are stuck in this cycle of renting, their children often meet the same fate, missing out on thousands of dollars worth of home equity. If your parents never owned a home, where do you learn the value of homeownership?"

Overall, Americans today are half as likely to be denied a mortgage loan as they were in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The share of total applicants who faced rejection dropped to 8.9% in 2019 from 18% in 2008, according to the latest annual figures just released by the CFPB. Still, Black loan seekers are more frequently denied due to debt and low credit scores. These two factors are more likely to be roadblocks for Black mortgage applicants due to decades of wealth inequality, as well as bias among lenders.

While the racial mortgage gap has been narrowing over the years, Black Americans are still denied home loans at a higher rate than white Americans in every one of the 50 most populous U.S. metros.

Metros with the Largest and Smallest Gaps Between Black and White Denial Rates

In Milwaukee, 19.5% of Black mortgage applicants are rejected, compared with just 4.8% of white applicants. In other words, Black applicants are four times more likely to face rejection. Milwaukee's 14.7-percentage-point gap represents the biggest disparity among the top 50 metros. San Francisco has the second largest gap (19.2% vs 5.9%; 13.3 percentage points), followed by Detroit (20.3% vs 7.2%; 13.1 percentage points), Chicago (18.5% vs 5.7%; 12.8 percentage points) and St. Louis (18.1% vs 5.6%; 12.5 percentage points).

Milwaukee is the most segregated metro in the nation—with almost 90% of African Americans living in the inner city—while Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis are the third, fourth and sixth most segregated. Milwaukee also has the second-lowest Black homeownership rate of any metro in the U.S. Just 27% of Black families there own their homes, compared with 70% of white families—13 percentage points wider than the national gap.