Milwaukee School of Languages students kept inside after school because of reckless driving

Students at the Milwaukee School of Languages were held inside after school until 4 p.m. Wednesday because of reckless driving around the building and an unsubstantiated allegation of an active shooter, according to officials with the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Public Schools.

Police walked through the school and did not locate any evidence of an active shooter but reported there were two vehicles driving recklessly around the school on the 8400 block of W. Burleigh St.

Throughout the incident, the building was locked and student dismissal was delayed until it was safe to exit, officials said.

Milwaukee police said they are seeking those responsible.

Milwaukee Public Schools Communications Director Nicole Armendariz said in the days ahead, MPS leaders will be looking for any infrastructural changes that could be made to the school grounds to "deter this situation in the future."

